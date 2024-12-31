OnePlus Ace 5 and 5 Pro get Snapdragon 8 Elite, 120 Hz screen and 6415 mAh battery

OnePlus has introduced the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro smartphones as successors to the Ace 3 and Ace 3 Pro models. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12-16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 15 with ColorOS and is equipped with a dual-evaporative cooling system for high-performance gaming.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The screen is protected by Crystal Shield Glass and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The cameras include a 50 MP main camera with OIS (Sony IMX906), an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (Sony IMX355, 120 °) and a 2 MP macro camera. AI features have been added, such as object removal from photos.

The 6,100mAh battery supports 100W charging and battery bypass for gaming. The Ace 5 Pro offers stereo speakers, NFC, IR blaster, IP65 protection, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and G1 gaming Wi-Fi.

It is available in purple, black, and white (ceramic version). Prices start at $465 for 12GB/256GB and go up to $645 for 16GB/1TB. The ceramic coating adds $14 to the price.

The OnePlus Ace 5 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a less powerful cooling system, and no gaming Wi-Fi. It is equipped with a 6,415mAh battery with 80W charging.

Available in titanium, light green, and black, with a ceramic version in green. Prices start at $315 for 12GB/256GB and go up to $410 for 16GB/1TB. The ceramic edition is also $14 more expensive.