NVIDIA’s market capitalization increased by $2 billion in 2024, a record06.01.25
NVIDIA became the leader in market capitalization growth in 2024, adding $ 2 trillion to its capitalization, which reached $ 3.28 trillion. The company’s focus on artificial intelligence chips ensured this rapid growth, Reuters reports.
Apple remains the leader in capitalization, approaching the $ 4 trillion mark. It was the first company to surpass $ 3 trillion, which was later joined by NVIDIA and Microsoft.
Microsoft ended the year with a market value of $ 3.1 trillion, ranking third. Alphabet Inc. (Google) and Amazon follow with $ 2.3 trillion each.
Analysts predict further growth in the capitalization of technology giants in 2025, in particular due to the development of artificial intelligence, despite challenges such as tensions between the United States and China.
