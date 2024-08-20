NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada – professional compact graphics card based on Ada Lovelace architecture

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace line of professional video cards has been expanded with a new model — RTX 2000E Ada. This is a more compact version of the RTX 2000 Ada 3D accelerator, which was released earlier this year. The new model takes into account the features of the low-profile design: RTX 2000E Ada takes up only one expansion slot.

In terms of characteristics, the video card largely inherits the features of the older model. It uses the AD107 crystal, which includes 2816 CUDA cores, 88 tensor cores, 22 RT cores and a 128-bit memory bus. The video buffer is equipped with 16 gigabytes of GDDR6 with ECC support and a bandwidth of 224 GB / s.

The power consumption of the new product is limited to 50 W, while for the RTX 2000 Ada this figure can reach 70 W. In this regard, the RTX 2000E Ada operates at lower frequencies, and its computing power in FP32 operations has decreased from 12 to 8.9 Tflops.

The device is cooled using a compact turbine. Four DisplayPort 1.4a ports are provided for connecting displays. Information on the price of the NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada graphics card has not yet been provided.

The recent surge in interest in artificial intelligence has significantly increased NVIDIA’s revenue. In 2023, the company shipped 3.76 million GPUs for data centers, up 42% (or one million units) from the previous year. Overall, NVIDIA holds 98% of the data center GPU market.

In addition, NVIDIA holds 88% of the video card market, with a result of 7.66 million units in the first quarter, even before the release of the GeForce RTX 50xx series, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. In absolute terms, NVIDIA’s 2023 revenue was $60.9 billion, up 126% from 2022. This impressive result was achieved despite the US ban on chip exports to China and TSMC’s inability to fully meet demand for AI GPUs.

Thanks to such success, NVIDIA recently briefly overtook Apple in market capitalization and is now the third most valuable company in the world.