NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada – professional compact graphics card based on Ada Lovelace architecture20.08.24
The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace line of professional video cards has been expanded with a new model — RTX 2000E Ada. This is a more compact version of the RTX 2000 Ada 3D accelerator, which was released earlier this year. The new model takes into account the features of the low-profile design: RTX 2000E Ada takes up only one expansion slot.
In terms of characteristics, the video card largely inherits the features of the older model. It uses the AD107 crystal, which includes 2816 CUDA cores, 88 tensor cores, 22 RT cores and a 128-bit memory bus. The video buffer is equipped with 16 gigabytes of GDDR6 with ECC support and a bandwidth of 224 GB / s.
The power consumption of the new product is limited to 50 W, while for the RTX 2000 Ada this figure can reach 70 W. In this regard, the RTX 2000E Ada operates at lower frequencies, and its computing power in FP32 operations has decreased from 12 to 8.9 Tflops.
The device is cooled using a compact turbine. Four DisplayPort 1.4a ports are provided for connecting displays. Information on the price of the NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada graphics card has not yet been provided.
The recent surge in interest in artificial intelligence has significantly increased NVIDIA’s revenue. In 2023, the company shipped 3.76 million GPUs for data centers, up 42% (or one million units) from the previous year. Overall, NVIDIA holds 98% of the data center GPU market.
In addition, NVIDIA holds 88% of the video card market, with a result of 7.66 million units in the first quarter, even before the release of the GeForce RTX 50xx series, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. In absolute terms, NVIDIA’s 2023 revenue was $60.9 billion, up 126% from 2022. This impressive result was achieved despite the US ban on chip exports to China and TSMC’s inability to fully meet demand for AI GPUs.
Thanks to such success, NVIDIA recently briefly overtook Apple in market capitalization and is now the third most valuable company in the world.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada – professional compact graphics card based on Ada Lovelace architectureNVIDIA videocard
This is a more compact version of the RTX 2000 Ada 3D accelerator, which was released earlier this year. The new model takes into account the features of the low-profile design: the RTX 2000E Ada takes up only one expansion slot.
Samsung Galaxy A06 budget smartphone has improved 90 Hz displaySamsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone is available in two versions: with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory. The smartphone runs on the latest version of the Android 14 OS.