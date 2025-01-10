Nvidia GeForce Now online gaming service released for Steam Deck

At CES 2025, Nvidia announced that it plans to release a native version of the GeForce Now app for Steam Deck this year. Currently, the service is available through the web version, and Nvidia has developed a special script that automatically installs Google Chrome, configures the browser for use with a gamepad, and adds a GeForce Now shortcut to the Steam library. However, with the release of the native app, users will get a more convenient and functional experience.

The GeForce Now app for Steam Deck will be available in version 2.0.70, while the current version is 2.0.68. The update will allow you to run games from the library at resolutions up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

In addition, Nvidia GeForce Now will provide access to the Xbox Game Pass catalog on the Steam Deck. This will require a subscription to both services, but even with that additional subscription, users will be able to save money compared to buying individual games, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or the expected Avowed.

Also at the show, Nvidia announced a new generation of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards and introduced a personal supercomputer for working with artificial intelligence called Project Digits. In addition to Steam Deck, the company plans to release a GeForce Now app for platforms such as Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, as well as Pico mixed reality devices.