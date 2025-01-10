Nvidia GeForce Now online gaming service released for Steam Deck10.01.25
At CES 2025, Nvidia announced that it plans to release a native version of the GeForce Now app for Steam Deck this year. Currently, the service is available through the web version, and Nvidia has developed a special script that automatically installs Google Chrome, configures the browser for use with a gamepad, and adds a GeForce Now shortcut to the Steam library. However, with the release of the native app, users will get a more convenient and functional experience.
The GeForce Now app for Steam Deck will be available in version 2.0.70, while the current version is 2.0.68. The update will allow you to run games from the library at resolutions up to 4K at 60 frames per second.
In addition, Nvidia GeForce Now will provide access to the Xbox Game Pass catalog on the Steam Deck. This will require a subscription to both services, but even with that additional subscription, users will be able to save money compared to buying individual games, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or the expected Avowed.
Also at the show, Nvidia announced a new generation of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards and introduced a personal supercomputer for working with artificial intelligence called Project Digits. In addition to Steam Deck, the company plans to release a GeForce Now app for platforms such as Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, as well as Pico mixed reality devices.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Maono offers not only recording equipment, but also gadgets for mixing audio streams. Let’s talk about the Maono PD200X microphone and the Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer further
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Nvidia GeForce Now online gaming service released for Steam Deck console Nvidia Steam
At CES 2025, Nvidia announced that it plans to release a native version of the GeForce Now app for Steam Deck this year.
Petcube has released a smart drinking fountain for pets smart house
The Petcube Water Fountain is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website. The device is priced at $89.99 with a ceramic bowl and $69.99 with a stainless steel bowl.
Nvidia GeForce Now online gaming service released for Steam Deck
Petcube has released a smart drinking fountain for pets
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards released by Asus, MSI, Colorful, Palit and Inno3D
Technologies of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards: DLSS 4 and Reflex 2
Rambo will appear in the game World of Tanks
AMD at CES 2025: Ryzen AI MAX APUs announced on Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5, Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen 9000HX
Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones with MediaTek SoC introduced
Samsung at CES 2025: TVs will be able to automatically improve picture and sound quality thanks to AI
Garmin Instinct 3 smartwatch with AMOLED display and “unlimited” battery life costs $400
BMW has unveiled its Android-based X operating system
Lenovo ThinkPad X9 is first IBM feature-laptop without trackpoint