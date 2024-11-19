Nvidia AI Blueprint – machine vision for real-time surveillance video analysis19.11.24
Nvidia has announced a new AI Blueprint technology. This solution enables companies to use artificial intelligence to search, analyze and summarize large volumes of video content, opening up vast opportunities for various industries such as security, transportation and healthcare.
AI Blueprint is part of the Nvidia Metropolis platform, which is focused on using solutions based on computer vision and generative artificial intelligence. This platform provides tools to build visual AI agents that can perform tasks that require real-time video analysis, such as automatic content summarization and report generation.
Blueprint’s main goal is to automate the video analysis process with algorithms that not only recognize objects, but also analyze situations, responding to user requests based on video. For example, in a factory, AI can monitor compliance with safety standards, and in the transportation industry, it can monitor compliance with traffic rules.
AI Blueprint technology opens up new opportunities for image and video analytics, allowing you to automatically highlight key points and form summary reports from them. This can significantly save time and help in detecting dangerous situations, for example, at intersections or in case of violations in facilities without the need for constant human intervention.
According to Nvidia, the AI Blueprint can be adapted to the needs of any industry. The solution is already available for developers who want to create intelligent programs to solve specific tasks using computer vision technologies. The Nvidia Metropolis platform and AI Blueprint can become important tools for businesses seeking to optimize processes and implement the latest advances in AI and computer vision.
