Nubia announced its first Red Magic gaming laptop: 16-inch screen, Intel Core i9 14900HX and NVIDIA RTX 4070

Nubia, a subsidiary of ZTE, presented its first gaming laptop. The novelty is equipped with a 16-inch display with a resolution of 2.5K, which provides 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

At the heart of the Nubia Red Magic laptop is an Intel Core i9 14900HX processor combined with an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card. The laptop is also equipped with RGB lighting and many ports, including USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet and HDMI. The manufacturer plans to reveal additional details and the price of the device on July 3.