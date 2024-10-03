The new Sony LYT-818 sensor for smartphone cameras shoots noticeably better in low light

Sony Semiconductor Solutions has introduced a new 50-megapixel CMOS sensor for smartphones under the LYTIA brand, called the LYT-818. This sensor is equipped with a 1/1.28-inch matrix and has advanced noise reduction technologies and a wide dynamic range.

One of the key features of the sensor is the Ultra High Gain (UHCG) circuit, which allows for sharper photos in low light, reducing the noise level to 0.95 e – a record for Sony mobile sensors.

HDR technology in the LYT-818 helps capture details in bright and dark areas of the frame. The sensor takes a single photo with three different settings, allowing you to balance the light and shadows in the image. The sensor is also characterized by reduced power consumption, which allows HDR to work continuously in real time, for example, when viewing images on a smartphone screen.

Additional characteristics of the sensor include a pixel size of 1.22 μm, the use of a Quad Bayer Coding color filter and support for video recording at a frequency of up to 120 frames per second at 4K resolution. LYT-818 supports analog, digital and MIPI interfaces.

Mass production of the LYT-818 will begin in September 2024, and the vivo X200 Pro is rumored to be the first smartphone with this sensor.