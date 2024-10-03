The new Sony LYT-818 sensor for smartphone cameras shoots noticeably better in low light03.10.24
Sony Semiconductor Solutions has introduced a new 50-megapixel CMOS sensor for smartphones under the LYTIA brand, called the LYT-818. This sensor is equipped with a 1/1.28-inch matrix and has advanced noise reduction technologies and a wide dynamic range.
One of the key features of the sensor is the Ultra High Gain (UHCG) circuit, which allows for sharper photos in low light, reducing the noise level to 0.95 e – a record for Sony mobile sensors.
HDR technology in the LYT-818 helps capture details in bright and dark areas of the frame. The sensor takes a single photo with three different settings, allowing you to balance the light and shadows in the image. The sensor is also characterized by reduced power consumption, which allows HDR to work continuously in real time, for example, when viewing images on a smartphone screen.
Additional characteristics of the sensor include a pixel size of 1.22 μm, the use of a Quad Bayer Coding color filter and support for video recording at a frequency of up to 120 frames per second at 4K resolution. LYT-818 supports analog, digital and MIPI interfaces.
Mass production of the LYT-818 will begin in September 2024, and the vivo X200 Pro is rumored to be the first smartphone with this sensor.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
The new Sony LYT-818 sensor for smartphone cameras shoots noticeably better in low lightcamera smartphone Sony
One of the key features of the Sony LYT-818 sensor is the Ultra High Gain (UHCG) circuit, which allows for sharper photos in low light
Smart TVs Xiaomi TV Max (2025) are produced in diagonals up to 100 inchestv Xiaomi
Xiaomi TV Max (2025) supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, as well as VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium gaming functions