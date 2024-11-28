No way to make money on your own: US to pay Intel $7.9 billion grant28.11.24
The Joe Biden administration has reached an agreement with Intel to allocate a $7.9 billion grant under the CHIPS Act to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States. This is the largest grant under this program aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on foreign chip manufacturers.
By the end of 2024, Intel will receive the first tranche of at least $1 billion, which will be directed to three projects: in Arizona, Oregon and New Mexico. At the same time, the factory in Ohio, the launch of which was postponed until the end of the decade, is not yet eligible for state support, despite the $2 billion already allocated from the state.
Initially, Intel was supposed to receive $8.5 billion, but due to failure to meet certain goals and internal financial difficulties, the grant was reduced to $7.9 billion. In addition, the company will receive $3 billion for the production of chips for the defense sector.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the investment brings U.S.-made chip manufacturing back to the U.S. for the first time in a long time. The CHIPS Act, passed in 2022, provides $39 billion in grants, $75 billion in loans and guarantees, and a 25% tax credit to stimulate the country’s semiconductor industry.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
No way to make money on your own: US to pay Intel $7.9 billion grant business Intel USA
Intel was originally supposed to receive $8.5 billion, but due to failure to meet certain goals and internal financial difficulties, the grant was reduced to $7.9 billion.
Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart TV X 2025 smart TVs with 4K and HyperOS 2 Redmi tv
For gaming, the TVs offer FreeSync Premium support and HDMI 2.1 interface, ensuring minimal lag and smooth gameplay.
No way to make money on your own: US to pay Intel $7.9 billion grant
Google will detect low-quality apps in the Play Store
Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro costs 80 euros in Europe
Baseus MC1 headphones have 360° sound technology, a triple magnetic diaphragm and 40 hours of battery life
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone at 60 fps
Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards