Nintendo launched its streaming service with game soundtracks

Nintendo has released the Nintendo Music mobile app, which lets you listen to soundtracks from iconic game series such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, Metroid, Splatoon and Animal Crossing. Users can enjoy music online and offline, as well as create their own playlists and choose compositions from ready-made selections by themes and characters.

Nintendo Music has playlists for different moods and situations: training, relaxing or sleeping. In addition, the program supports a special function of hiding music from games to avoid spoilers for users who have not yet completed the passage. Another nice point is the ability to extend the sound of tracks for longer listening.

The Nintendo Music app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy, a collection of cult post-apocalyptic shooters from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, coming soon will be available on the Nintendo Switch handheld console. Initially, the release was planned for November, but it was postponed to October 31. The event is accompanied by a new trailer showing gameplay footage shot on the Switch.

The collection includes three games: Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat. The developers of GSC Game World in cooperation with the Mataboo studio were engaged in the transfer of games to the Nintendo platform. Players will be able to purchase each game individually for $20/€20, while the entire bundle will cost $40/€40.

Now fans of the Stalker series will be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the Zone on Switch, which allows you to play these iconic shooters in a portable format.