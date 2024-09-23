New technology for the Armed Forces: the Mk-19 grenade launcher was installed on the TerMIT platform

The Ukrainian companies Frontline and Tencore have successfully combined the Burya grenade launcher with the TerMIT NRC ground platform, creating a modern combat system for the Armed Forces. This innovation will allow safe use of the Mk-19 grenade launcher, controlling fire remotely, and will ensure the protection of fighters on the battlefield.

The TerMIT platform, capable of traveling up to 20 km on a single charge, demonstrates excellent maneuverability in difficult conditions, maintaining stable communication. It is equipped with a tracked chassis and can carry up to 300 kg of cargo. In combination with the “Storm” turret equipped with an automatic guidance system, the system accurately hits targets at a distance of up to 1,800 meters. An important feature is the ability to quickly transfer fire between different targets thanks to the memorizing function.

“Storm” weighs up to 50 kg and supports remote control from a distance of 50-100 meters via remote control or laptop. The operator can specify targets using a map or coordinates, and the built-in stabilization system allows fire on the move with high accuracy.