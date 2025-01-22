New Nintendo Switch 2 console unveiled. On sale – during 2025

Nintendo has officially unveiled its new gaming console – Nintendo Switch 2. After many rumors and leaks, the announcement confirmed most of the information that had previously circulated on the network.

Features of the new console

Nintendo Switch 2 has retained the concept of a hybrid device: it is a portable console that can be connected to a TV via a docking station.

Enlarged display. The screen has become slightly larger, which improves the visual experience.

Updated Joy-Con. The controllers have received magnetic mounts and have become larger for more convenient control.

Backward compatibility. The console supports all games for the original Nintendo Switch, including cartridges and promises exclusive projects.

Color palette. The design is dominated by a strict graphite color, bright accents are preserved in the Joy-Con attachment points and around the joints.

Convenient stand. On the back of the console there is a stand that allows you to install the device at different angles.

The package includes a docking station and a clamp that allows you to combine Joy-Con into a full-fledged gamepad.

Nintendo confirmed that the new console supports backward compatibility, which will make the transition to Switch 2 smoother for current game owners. Only Mario Kart is mentioned among the launch games, but Nintendo promised to reveal the full list of exclusives at the Nintendo Direct show, which will take place on April 2, 2025.

The official release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 is so far only indicated as 2025. More detailed details about prices and regional availability are expected in the coming months.