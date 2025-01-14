New HP EliteBook laptops with the latest Intel Core Ultra are available in three chassis versions14.01.25
HP at CES 2025 introduced three new 14-inch EliteBook laptop models powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. The lineup includes the EliteBook Ultra G1i and two EliteBook X versions, one of which is a convertible with a 360-degree screen.
The company positions these devices as “PCs with artificial intelligence.” This is due to the fact that the Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors are optimized for AI tasks, providing performance of up to 48 TOPS. All three models are Copilot+ PCs and are equipped with 16 or 32 GB of RAM, as well as 256 or 512 GB of storage.
The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i offers premium features. Its 14-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2880×1880 is available in both touch and regular versions. The device is equipped with a 9-megapixel webcam with AI-based features that improve the quality of video calls. For sound, studio microphones and four speakers are provided. The weight of the device without a touch screen is less than 1.2 kg, and with a touch screen it is slightly more. The laptop also has a tactile touchpad, similar to Apple’s solutions, which provides smooth and responsive control.
The HP EliteBook X G1i and EliteBook X Flip G1i are aimed at users who prefer traditional laptops or 2-in-1s. The Flip features a 360-degree touchscreen and supports the HP Rechargeable Active Pen, which is sold separately for $99. Both devices have LCD displays with a resolution of 1920×1200, as well as a 2560×1600 option. The webcams in these models are less powerful, with a resolution of 5 megapixels.
