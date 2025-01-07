New Gigabyte monitors with QD-OLED matrices support frequencies up to 500 Hz07.01.25
Gigabyte has announced two new QD-OLED monitors with advanced features for gamers and professionals.
The Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q5P is a gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate, making it one of the fastest QD-OLED displays on the market. It is aimed at esports and FPS games, providing smooth motion and minimal blur. The monitor complies with the VESA ClearMR 13000 standard and is ready for the future ClearMR 21000. It is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified and supports DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 with a bandwidth of 80Gbps, ensuring compatibility with the latest graphics.
The Gigabyte MO27U2 is the world’s first 27-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 166 PPI. It offers high color accuracy (delta E≤2) and Pantone Validated certification, making it suitable for content and gaming.
Both models are equipped with Gigabyte OLED Care to protect the panel from burn-in and extend its lifespan. They also feature tactical features, including Tactical Switch 2.0 to change the resolution and aspect ratio of the screen, Night Vision to improve visibility in dark areas, and Black Equalizer 2.0 to optimize brightness in dark scenes.
The monitors will be unveiled at CES 2025, with pricing and availability to be announced at a later date.
