New Fractal Design at Computex 2024: minimal futuristic cases and chair12.06.24
Fractal Design has unveiled new Mini-ITX cases and announced a new line of products, including the Refine chair and Scape wireless headset. There is no information about specific characteristics and prices yet, but we can draw some conclusions based on their appearance.
The Mood case is a vertical chassis for Mini-ITX boards that supports full-size video cards. Apparently, it is compatible with SFX format power supplies. The case is divided into two vertical compartments, and the video card is connected via an extension cable. Ventilation is provided by a large 180mm (or even 200mm) fan mounted on top. The side and front panels are covered with thick fabric, and the back and top are mesh, with the ability to be easily removed. The case has a vertical liquid cooling system of 240 mm format. Mood will be available in white and black colors.
The Era 2’s case, while more standard-looking, is also divided into two spaces for a Mini-ITX motherboard and a full-size graphics card, arranged horizontally. The video card is connected via an extension cable. Ventilation is reminiscent of Silverstone’s Raven case concept: two large fans are mounted at the bottom, covered by a dust filter, and the air is directed upward, where a CPO radiator could likely be installed. All side panels are made of aluminum and are easy to remove, while the top panel is made of wood. Era 2 will be available in black, blue and gray colors.
The Refine armchair is made in the Scandinavian design style and resembles IKEA products with maximum functionality. It has all possible adjustments: armrests, seat, lumbar support and head pillow. Upholstery materials include fabric or mesh, available in dark or light colors. There is also an option with Alcantara upholstery. A total of five versions of the chair will be presented.
