New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform

ASUS has introduced the NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC line, based on the Intel Lunar Lake platform with Core Ultra 200V processors and an integrated NPU unit. The devices meet Microsoft Copilot+ PC requirements and have a separate Copilot button on the front panel. The dimensions of the case are 130 x 130 x 34 mm.

The mini PCs are available in versions with Core Ultra 5, 7 and 9 processors, with a power of 30 W. The LPDDR5X-8533 RAM is 16 or 32 GB, and NVMe M.2 2280 drives with PCIe 4.0 x4 have a capacity of 256 GB to 2 TB. Networking capabilities include 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.4. The case is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, audio jack and fingerprint scanner. Power is provided by a 120W adapter. Price has not yet been announced.

The Asus NUC 14 mini-computer line has been expanded with the budget model NUC 14 Essential, which is built on the Intel Alder Lake-N (Refresh) platform. These devices are aimed at entry-level users and have a compact case measuring 135×115×36 mm. All configurations run on energy-efficient core processors, including 4-core/4-thread Intel N97, N150, N250, and 8-core/8-thread Core 3 N355.