New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform25.12.24
ASUS has introduced the NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC line, based on the Intel Lunar Lake platform with Core Ultra 200V processors and an integrated NPU unit. The devices meet Microsoft Copilot+ PC requirements and have a separate Copilot button on the front panel. The dimensions of the case are 130 x 130 x 34 mm.
The mini PCs are available in versions with Core Ultra 5, 7 and 9 processors, with a power of 30 W. The LPDDR5X-8533 RAM is 16 or 32 GB, and NVMe M.2 2280 drives with PCIe 4.0 x4 have a capacity of 256 GB to 2 TB. Networking capabilities include 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.4. The case is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, audio jack and fingerprint scanner. Power is provided by a 120W adapter. Price has not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Asus has released an updated model in the Zenbook S laptop family. The UX5406S model in question has received a new Intel Lunarlake generation processor. We will tell you more about the laptop and its new components.
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform Asus computer Intel
ASUS has introduced a line of NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs based on the Intel Lunar Lake platform with Core Ultra 200V processors and an integrated NPU unit.
YouTube will be banned channels for clickbait headers update YouTube
YouTube has announced a crackdown on misleading clickbait titles and video covers, which will particularly affect news content.
New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform
YouTube will be banned channels for clickbait headers
Antec Performance 1 M Mini-ITX Case has custom component mounting
LG QNED evo TVs with True Wireless 4K support AMD FreeSync Premium
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl get last patch this year
Honor GT gaming smartphone equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with cooling radiator
American investment company buys spyware developer Paragon
Renault 5 Turbo from the 1980s will be released as e-car
Sandisk radically changed logo
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl new 100 GB update increase intelligence of game characters
China is developing its own alternatives to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi