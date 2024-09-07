New Acer Nitro monitors support a refresh rate of up to 600 Hz07.09.24
Acer has expanded its line of Nitro gaming monitors by introducing three new models: Nitro XV240 F6, Nitro XV270 F5 and Nitro XV270U F5. All three monitors provide a high refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. They are expected to appear in Ukrainian stores in the first quarter of 2025.
Nitro XV240 F6 is equipped with a 24-inch TN-matrix with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and supports a refresh rate of 600 Hz. It stands out with a low response time of up to 0.1 ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and coverage of 95% of the DCI-P3 color palette. The estimated price in Ukraine will be 41,999 hryvnias.
Nitro XV270 F5 offers a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 520 Hz. This monitor has a response time of 0.5 ms, is HDR10 certified and has a brightness of 400 cd/m² with a dynamic contrast ratio of 100 million:1. The price in Ukraine will be about 32199 hryvnias.
Nitro XV270U F5 also has a 27-inch IPS matrix, but with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 500 Hz. The response time is 0.5 ms, HDR10 is supported, the brightness is 250 cd/m2, and the dynamic contrast ratio is 100 million:1. The estimated price in Ukraine will be 36,999 hryvnias.
