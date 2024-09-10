New Acer monitors were shown at IFA 2024

Acer announced monitors with a built-in WebOS platform, screen mirroring technology, and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Also, new monitors from the Predator brand are represented by 27″ models. They support the new NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar synchronization technology.

Acer 2024 smart monitors

Acer has introduced new smart monitors with pre-installed WebOS operating system that can be used autonomously without connecting to a computer. The monitors support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, as well as Airplay and Miracast wireless transmission technologies. In addition, the devices are equipped with an RJ45 network port for connecting to the Internet.

The Acer CS322QK model with a diagonal of 31.5 inches has a 4K UHD resolution and supports 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The monitor also supports HDR10 and has a brightness of 350 nits, which ensures high image quality. The cost of this model is €899.

The 27-inch Nitro GS272U M model offers a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, making it suitable for gaming. Both monitors are equipped with HDMI and USB Type-C ports, which increases their functionality. The price of the Nitro GS272U M model is €599.

Predator 2024 monitors

Acer has introduced two new monitors from the Predator series, aimed at gamers and demanding users. Predator XB273U F5 has a refresh rate of 360Hz at a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology, which provides improved clarity of movements and smooth gameplay with a variable refresh rate. The monitor covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, supports HDR and has a peak brightness of 550 nits, which makes it suitable for dynamic games with high image quality.

The second model, the Predator XB273K V5, is equipped with a 4K resolution with a frequency of 160 Hz and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Users can also switch to FHD resolution with a 320Hz refresh rate, making the monitor flexible for different usage scenarios. With a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1, the monitor displays deep blacks and bright whites, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Both monitors provide a fast response time of up to 0.5ms, use IPS panels and are equipped with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports. They also offer flexible screen positioning options for comfortable use. The monitors are expected to go on sale in late 2024 or early 2025, and the price of the Predator XB273K V5 will be €699.

In addition, Acer expanded its line of Nitro gaming monitors, introducing three new models: Nitro XV240 F6, Nitro XV270 F5 and Nitro XV270U F5. All three monitors provide a high refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. They are expected to appear in Ukrainian stores in the first quarter of 2025.

Nitro XV240 F6 is equipped with a 24-inch TN-matrix with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and supports a refresh rate of 600 Hz. It stands out with a low response time of up to 0.1 ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and coverage of 95% of the DCI-P3 color palette. The estimated price in Ukraine will be 41,999 hryvnias.

Nitro XV270 F5 offers a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 520 Hz. This monitor has a response time of 0.5 ms, is HDR10 certified and has a brightness of 400 cd/m² with a dynamic contrast ratio of 100 million:1. The price in Ukraine will be about 32199 hryvnias.