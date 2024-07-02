MSI Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition laptop get AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and RTX 4090 with 175 W TGP02.07.24
MSI announced the flagship Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor.
This processor with 16 cores and Zen 4 architecture operates at a frequency of 2.3 to 5.4 GHz and has 128 MB of L3 cache memory, which ensures excellent performance in games. The laptop display is an 18-inch Mini-LED with a resolution of up to 3840×2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color palette and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification.
The GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop discrete video adapter with a TGP level of 175 W is responsible for the graphics. The laptop is also equipped with 96 GB of DDR5 RAM, a Wi-Fi 7 module and a 99.9 Wh battery. NVMe SSDs with a PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface are supported, although the standard capacity of solid-state storage is not specified. The dimensions of the device are 404 x 307.5 x 32.05 mm.
The MSRP of the MSI Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition has not been announced yet, but it is priced around $3,050 in China.
