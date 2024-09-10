MSI showed laptops with Intel Core Ultra 200 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors at IFA 2024 and announced the Venture series

MSI has introduced new laptops equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, which provide not only improved computing and graphics performance, but also more efficient work with artificial intelligence.

As part of the new Venture notebook series, models with screen sizes of 14, 15.6, 16 and 17 inches are presented. These devices are equipped with OLED displays with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The notebooks support 100W USB-C PD charging and offer a slim, lightweight body.

For business users, MSI announced Prestige and Summit series notebooks with Intel Core Ultra 200 processors. These models are optimized for more than 500 AI-based applications and have high energy efficiency. Available in 13-, 14- and 16-inch sizes, the Prestige laptops offer a long battery life of up to 20 hours for video playback and office work, and are equipped with 5MP web cameras. The Summit 13 AI+ Evo also features the MSI Pen 2 stylus with MPP 2.6 support and a lightweight body.

In addition, laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors such as Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ are presented. The Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ models are aimed at gamers and content creators, offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards in a thin and light magnesium-aluminum alloy case. AMD Ryzen AI 300-based Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ are also equipped with exclusive MSI AI Engine and MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro software.

All new products were presented at the IFA 2024 exhibition.