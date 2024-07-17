MSI MAG 275QF 27-inch gaming monitor supports 180Hz and is priced at $12417.07.24
MSI has introduced a new gaming monitor called MSI MAG 275QF. The device is equipped with a 27-inch display with a Fast IPS matrix, which supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.
The response time is only 0.5 ms, and the brightness reaches 300 nits with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor supports Adaptive-Sync and HDR-Ready technologies, which provides a smoother image and improved color reproduction.
The new screen covers 101% of the sRGB color space, 78% of DCI-P3 and 82% of Adobe ARGB, which makes it suitable for various tasks that require accurate color reproduction. The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports, as well as an adjustable stand for ease of use. The MSI MAG 275QF is currently only available for purchase in China at a price of $124.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
MSI MAG 275QF 27-inch gaming monitor supports 180Hz and is priced at $124monitor MSI
MSI MAG 275QF is equipped with a 27-inch display with a Fast IPS matrix that supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.
The new HBM4 memory for video cards will be released soon. Specifications will be announced soondevelopment videocard
The JEDEC organization is in the final stages of developing the next generation HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) multilayer memory standard.