MSI MAG 275QF 27-inch gaming monitor supports 180Hz and is priced at $124

MSI has introduced a new gaming monitor called MSI MAG 275QF. The device is equipped with a 27-inch display with a Fast IPS matrix, which supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

The response time is only 0.5 ms, and the brightness reaches 300 nits with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor supports Adaptive-Sync and HDR-Ready technologies, which provides a smoother image and improved color reproduction.

The new screen covers 101% of the sRGB color space, 78% of DCI-P3 and 82% of Adobe ARGB, which makes it suitable for various tasks that require accurate color reproduction. The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports, as well as an adjustable stand for ease of use. The MSI MAG 275QF is currently only available for purchase in China at a price of $124.