MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 monitor with 27-inch QD-OLED 240 Hz screen was estimated at $700

MSI has announced a new MAG gaming monitor with model number 271QPX QD-OLED E2. The device is equipped with a 27-inch display with a QD-OLED matrix and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels (WQHD).

The monitor has a high refresh rate of 240 Hz and a very fast response time of 0.03 ms, which makes it ideal for gaming scenarios with high dynamics.

The package also includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Type-C ports. The latter supports DisplayPort Alt Mode and is capable of providing data transfer and charging up to 15 W.

Unfortunately, there is still no information about the exact date of the new product’s release on the market, but it is known that it will cost about $699.