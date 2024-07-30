Moto Edge 50 smartphones received pOLED displays with a frequency of 144 Hz, IP68 protection and storage up to 1 TB

Motorola is preparing for release a new line of Edge family smartphones: Motorola Edge 50 ultra, Edge 50 pro and Edge 50 fusion. The devices are distinguished by their design, which uses different curves and textures, such as wood, pearlescent polymer coating and vegan suede.

Motorola Edge 50 ultra

The Motorola Edge 50 ultra model is equipped with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a Super HD resolution (2712×1220 pixels), a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a peak brightness of 2500 nits, and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and can have 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, as well as 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The smartphone case is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera: a main 50-megapixel module with optical stabilization, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with macro function and a 64-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor and autofocus.

Motorola edge 50 ultra includes 3 microphones, stereo speakers and a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. 125W TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging are supported.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro model is equipped with an aluminum frame and has protection against dust and water according to the IP68 standard. It offers a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a Super HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, like the other models in the line. Unlike the more powerful version, the Edge 50 Pro uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The device offers 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of permanent storage.

TurboPower 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging are also supported. The main camera includes a 50-megapixel sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom and optical stabilization, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera also has 50 megapixels and autofocus.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion model is the most affordable of the new products. It also provides protection against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard and is equipped with stereo speakers. The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is installed, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 storage from 128 to 512 GB. The camera is represented by a double module: the main 50-megapixel with optical stabilization and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP. 5000 mAh battery.

Dates

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone will appear in Ukraine in June, while the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion models are expected in May. Prices have not yet been announced.