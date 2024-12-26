Moto E15, G05, G15 and G15 Power smartphones on MediaTek and Android 15 cost $115-15026.12.24
Motorola has introduced a number of new budget and mid-range smartphones at once. They received MediaTek processors, new versions of Android 15, and some screens with a frequency of 90 Hz.
Moto G05 and Moto G15
The Moto G05 and Moto G15 are equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS display, but the Moto G05 has a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, while the Moto G15 has a resolution of 1080p and a frequency of 60 Hz. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, have a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera, but the Moto G05 has an aperture of f/2.05, and the Moto G15 has an aperture of f/2.1. The Moto G15 also gets an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture that the Moto G05 doesn’t have, and a third camera for measuring light levels.
Both devices are powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphones are available to order in Europe and the UK, with the Moto G05 starting at €129 (£109.99) and the Moto G15 starting at €149 (£129.99). The price difference is due to the higher resolution display, additional cameras and the increased amount of RAM in the Moto G15 – 6GB versus 4GB in the Moto G05.
Moto E15
Moto E15 is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 1000 nits. The screen supports Color Boost and Water Touch. The smartphone runs on Android 14 (Go edition) with a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, has 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory with support for MicroSD cards.
The battery capacity is 5200 mAh with fast charging at 18 W. The main camera is 32 MP, the front camera is 8 MP, and the additional camera acts as a light sensor. The device weighs 188.8 g, the body thickness is 8.17 mm. Moto E15 is available in Denim Blue, Misty Blue and Fresh Lavender colors at a price of €109 ($114).
Moto G15 Power
The Moto G15 Power will be available in Gravity Gray and Iguana Green. 18 W. 203 g, and the dimensions are 165.7 x 76 x 8.8 mm. Inside is a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded using MicroSD cards. The smartphone runs on Android 15. not announced.
