Monoblocks Acer Aspire C24 and Aspire C27 are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors

Acer introduced the new Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) monoblocks equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7155U or Core Ultra 5125U processors with Intel AI Boost technology. This technology provides support for intelligent features such as Windows Copilot, Windows Studio acceleration and Acer PurifiedVoice for video conferencing.

Intel Unison software is integrated into the device, which allows you to combine several devices with different operating systems and manage them from one screen.

Monoblocks are presented in the form of 23.8-inch and 27-inch FHD displays (1920×1080 pixels) with narrow frames and ergonomic stands.

The hardware can include up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a PCIe M.2 SSD up to 2 TB. The devices are equipped with 1440p webcams with privacy curtains, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth LE wireless connectivity, as well as VESA mounting. The kit also includes a wireless keyboard and mouse.

External ports include:

One USB 2.0

Three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

One USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

HDMI

Monoblocks will go on sale in Ukraine in July 2024. The approximate price of Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) is UAH 43,999, and Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) is UAH 39,999.