Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt mini PC with AMD Advantage certification costs $1199

The Hong Kong firm Minisforum is ready to offer gamers the AtomMan G7 Pt mini-computer, which is the most productive device in the manufacturer’s range and the first compact PC to pass AMD Advantage certification.

Key Features of Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores and 32 threads, based on the Zen 4 architecture.

: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores and 32 threads, based on the Zen 4 architecture. Graphics adapter : Radeon RX 7600M XT mobile video adapter, which inherits the GPU and memory configuration from the desktop Radeon RX 7600, but runs at lower clock speeds.

: Radeon RX 7600M XT mobile video adapter, which inherits the GPU and memory configuration from the desktop Radeon RX 7600, but runs at lower clock speeds. Memory : Support for two SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM modules.

: Support for two SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM modules. Storage : The possibility of installing two M.2 2280 solid-state drives (PCIe 5.0 and 4.0).

: The possibility of installing two M.2 2280 solid-state drives (PCIe 5.0 and 4.0). Cooling System : A powerful cooling system capable of dissipating up to 205W of heat output using eight heat pipes and four fans. Liquid metal is applied to the CPU and GPU chips to improve heat transfer.

: A powerful cooling system capable of dissipating up to 205W of heat output using eight heat pipes and four fans. Liquid metal is applied to the CPU and GPU chips to improve heat transfer. Network capabilities : 2.5 gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 wireless module.

: 2.5 gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 wireless module. Connecting monitors: Ability to connect three 4K monitors via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0 and USB-C connectors.

Cost: