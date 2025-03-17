Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming17.03.25
Microsoft has announced Xbox Copilot for Gaming, an AI assistant that will help gamers launch games faster, improve their skills, and engage with communities. This was announced by Fatima Kardar, vice president of gaming AI at Xbox, on the Xbox Podcast and Xbox Wire.
Copilot offers real-time advice, remaining in the background when help is not needed. For example, in Minecraft, it suggests how to create wooden planks, and in Overwatch, it recommends an alternative hero if the selected character is already taken, and analyzes the situation on the battlefield.
Xbox Copilot is currently in testing and will be available first on mobile devices to members of the Xbox Insider Program, and then to a wider audience.
In December 2024, Microsoft became the leading publisher of games on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. User spending on the company’s projects amounted to $ 465 million. This amount is largely due to Microsoft’s policy of releasing games on the maximum number of platforms, which led to the fact that the largest share of the costs fell on PlayStation owners. This is reported by VGC.
According to the Ampere report, one of Microsoft’s most notable games in December was Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the main revenue was brought in by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This game, released in November, managed to attract over 38 million unique users. According to the study, 64% of all funds spent on Microsoft projects fell on the PlayStation audience.
The company significantly surpassed its closest competitor. Publisher EA, which received $ 366 million in December, lost almost $ 100 million to Microsoft. The largest contribution to Electronic Arts’ financial performance was made by the sports simulator EA Sports FC 25.
The Ampere report also contains data on player activity during the holiday period. On Christmas Day, users spent 30 million hours playing Fortnite, playing an average of 2.3 hours. Call of Duty was played for 20 million hours on the same day. At the same time, Marvel Rivals gathered 29 million active users, and Path of Exile 2 brought developers $ 148 million in profit.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming artificial intelligence games Microsoft
Xbox Copilot is currently in testing and will be available first on mobile devices to Xbox Insider Program members, and then to a wider audience.
Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025 Lego
Lego, the world’s largest tire manufacturer by number of units produced, has introduced a new environmentally friendly material rSEBS for the production of its miniature tires
Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming
Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025
Internet penetration in Ukraine reached 82.4%
Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets
Toyota FT-Me compact electric car can be driven by teenagers
Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console
JBL introduces updated Charge 6 and Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker models
Ubisoft presented spectacular trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Lenovo has released an SSD drive in a grenade case
Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%
Asus has released monitors with an air ionizer
iRobot has financial trouble after canceled deal with Amazon
Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan