Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft has announced Xbox Copilot for Gaming, an AI assistant that will help gamers launch games faster, improve their skills, and engage with communities. This was announced by Fatima Kardar, vice president of gaming AI at Xbox, on the Xbox Podcast and Xbox Wire.

Copilot offers real-time advice, remaining in the background when help is not needed. For example, in Minecraft, it suggests how to create wooden planks, and in Overwatch, it recommends an alternative hero if the selected character is already taken, and analyzes the situation on the battlefield.

Xbox Copilot is currently in testing and will be available first on mobile devices to members of the Xbox Insider Program, and then to a wider audience.

In December 2024, Microsoft became the leading publisher of games on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. User spending on the company’s projects amounted to $ 465 million. This amount is largely due to Microsoft’s policy of releasing games on the maximum number of platforms, which led to the fact that the largest share of the costs fell on PlayStation owners. This is reported by VGC.

According to the Ampere report, one of Microsoft’s most notable games in December was Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the main revenue was brought in by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This game, released in November, managed to attract over 38 million unique users. According to the study, 64% of all funds spent on Microsoft projects fell on the PlayStation audience.

The company significantly surpassed its closest competitor. Publisher EA, which received $ 366 million in December, lost almost $ 100 million to Microsoft. The largest contribution to Electronic Arts’ financial performance was made by the sports simulator EA Sports FC 25.

The Ampere report also contains data on player activity during the holiday period. On Christmas Day, users spent 30 million hours playing Fortnite, playing an average of 2.3 hours. Call of Duty was played for 20 million hours on the same day. At the same time, Marvel Rivals gathered 29 million active users, and Path of Exile 2 brought developers $ 148 million in profit.