Microsoft Office 2024 is officially presented. What’s new in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook?04.10.24
Microsoft has released an updated Office 2024 package aimed at users who prefer a one-time purchase instead of a Microsoft 365 subscription. The package includes updated versions of key programs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook.
Office 2024 received a number of significant updates, including support for Windows-style Fluent Design and improved accessibility features. Word, Excel and PowerPoint now have the ability to add photos from a smartphone. Excel received support for dynamic charts and new functions for working with text and arrays of data, as well as the function of inserting images through IMAGE. In PowerPoint, you can now insert camera feeds into a slide and record presentations with voice and video.
Outlook has improved search and advanced features for meeting management, and Word has improved document recovery in the event of a crash. Office 2024 is supported on Windows 10, 11 and the latest three versions of macOS.
Office Home 2024 costs $149, and the business version with Outlook and commercial use costs $249.
