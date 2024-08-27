Microsoft introduced the Xbox Adaptive Joystick for people with disabilities27.08.24
Microsoft has taken another step towards improving the accessibility of video games for people with disabilities. Previously, the company released the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which, despite its functionality, could not fully satisfy the needs of all gamers with special needs, but laid the foundation for the development of such devices.
Now Microsoft introduced a new accessory – Xbox Adaptive Joystick. The joystick is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, PC, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. It works in tandem with the Adaptive Controller, connecting to it via USB-C. The size of the joint can be adjusted, which makes the control more convenient.
The device can be attached to the armrest of a chair or other surface, and it rotates freely 360 degrees. The buttons on the joystick can be customized using the Xbox Accessories app. What’s more, it can be used in conjunction with a regular Xbox gamepad.
It should be noted that the Xbox Adaptive Joystick does not support vibration. It is expected that the new product will go on sale in 2025.
Xbox Cheeky Controller, created by Microsoft as part of the advertising campaign of the movie “Deadpool and Wolverine” stands out for its unusual design. The shape of the gamepad is inspired by Deadpool’s costume and style, including his signature red and black colors, patterns and straps. A special feature of the controller is the back, which imitates the “perfectly rounded buttocks” of the superhero.
Although the appearance of the gamepad is quite different from the standard models, the functionality of the Xbox Cheeky Controller corresponds to regular Xbox controllers. It is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S consoles and supports all standard features.
