Microsoft DirectSR is a universal API for scaling technologies04.06.24
Microsoft has released a preview of DirectSR (Direct Super Resolution), a universal API for various scaling technologies. This tool will simplify and accelerate the integration of scaling technologies into specific games and applications. DirectSR is currently available to developers as part of the Agility Software Development Kit version 1.714.0.
With DirectSR, developers can integrate different scaling algorithms, depending on the architecture of the particular GPU. The API transmits a universal data set for each scaling technology, including motion vectors and color depthdata. AMD FSR 2.2 algorithm is already built into DirectSR, and Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS connection is possible through the driver. However, this requires appropriate support for the new API from GPU developers. This means that they now need to focus not only on the development of their algorithms, but also on quality support for the DirectSR API.
The arrival of Microsoft DirectSR is a major step towards simplifying work with various scaling methods. This means that the number of games that support FSR, DLSS and XeSS technologies will increase.
