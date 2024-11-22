Mercedes-Benz eCitaro K – low-floor electric bus with a range of up to 500 km22.11.24
Daimler Buses has introduced the compact Mercedes-Benz eCitaro K electric bus, which will complement the eCitaro range. The bus is designed for operation on narrow urban routes and in historic areas, thanks to its compact dimensions of 10.63 m in length and a turning radius of 17.28 m. Despite its smaller size compared to other models in the series, the bus retains the functionality of its older versions, such as the 12.14 m eCitaro and the 18.13 m articulated eCitaro G.
With a capacity of up to 84 passengers and a wheelbase of 4,398 mm, the eCitaro K offers a high level of autonomy thanks to batteries with a maximum capacity of up to 588 kWh. The range is up to 400 km, and with the use of new generation NMC4 batteries this increases to 500 km. The bus supports charging via a port with a capacity of up to 150 kW or via a pantograph with a capacity of up to 300 kW, ensuring flexibility and ease of use.
The electric bus is equipped with a ZF AVE 130 portal axle, which provides 2×125 kW of power and 2×485 Nm of torque. The climate control system with a heat pump contributes to energy efficiency. Safety at a high level thanks to the Sideguard Assist 2 blind spot monitoring system, Frontguard Assist collision avoidance, as well as technologies for monitoring speed, tire pressure and driver fatigue. The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro K combines compact dimensions with innovative technologies, making it the optimal choice for densely built-up cities.
