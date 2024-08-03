Logitech is developing an “eternal” mouse that will not be broken03.08.24
The new CEO of Logitech, Hanneke Faber, announced the development of a computer mouse designed for “endless” use. In an interview with The Verge, Faber mentioned that such a mouse may appear on the market in the near future. A key feature of the device is durability, which is ensured by regular software updates provided by subscription.
It should be noted that the idea of the most reliable device is obviously positive for users. However, from the point of view of business, this is, unfortunately, a utopian thought. It is enough to remember who owns Volvo now and whether Saab still exists.
Project details
- Concept and features: Faber had already seen a concept for a new mouse that was a bit heavier than typical models. This indicates that the design and materials will differ from standard solutions to increase the durability of the device.
- Price: The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel suggested that the price of the “eternal mouse” could be around $200, well above the average price on the market. Such a price may limit the audience to professionals or enthusiasts.
Subscription and Software
- Subscription: Software updates will be provided on a subscription basis, which may offset the high initial cost of the device.
- Mouse software: One potential drawback is the need to run mouse software all the time. Users have already complained about similar practices, such as adding the ChatGPT launcher to Logitech peripherals.
Impact on the market
- Audience: High cost and the need for a subscription may make the device less attractive to the mass consumer, limiting its use to professionals and enthusiasts.
- Resource consumption: Customers may also be concerned about the possible load on computer resources due to the constant launch of management software.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Logitech is developing an “eternal” mouse that will not be brokendevelopment Logitech
The new CEO of Logitech, Hanneke Faber, announced the development of a computer mouse designed for “infinite” use
HDMI radiation allows hackers to steal information from the monitor screenartificial intelligence hacker research Security
Researchers from the University of Uruguay have shown that the electromagnetic radiation of HDMI can be used to access the image on the screen