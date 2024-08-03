Logitech is developing an “eternal” mouse that will not be broken

The new CEO of Logitech, Hanneke Faber, announced the development of a computer mouse designed for “endless” use. In an interview with The Verge, Faber mentioned that such a mouse may appear on the market in the near future. A key feature of the device is durability, which is ensured by regular software updates provided by subscription.

It should be noted that the idea of ​​the most reliable device is obviously positive for users. However, from the point of view of business, this is, unfortunately, a utopian thought. It is enough to remember who owns Volvo now and whether Saab still exists.

Project details

: Faber had already seen a concept for a new mouse that was a bit heavier than typical models. This indicates that the design and materials will differ from standard solutions to increase the durability of the device. Price: The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel suggested that the price of the “eternal mouse” could be around $200, well above the average price on the market. Such a price may limit the audience to professionals or enthusiasts.

Subscription and Software

: Software updates will be provided on a subscription basis, which may offset the high initial cost of the device. Mouse software: One potential drawback is the need to run mouse software all the time. Users have already complained about similar practices, such as adding the ChatGPT launcher to Logitech peripherals.

Impact on the market