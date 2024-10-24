List of Motorola smartphones that will receive Android 15

Motorola is preparing to release Android 15 updates for its smartphones. A list of models that will receive a new update was published on the company’s website. Among the expected changes are an updated interface, improved security features, the ability to archive applications and enhanced capabilities for managing smart home devices.

Although the specific release date of Android 15 for Motorola smartphones has not yet been announced, the company is already actively working on the update to ensure that users have access to new features and improvements.



Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G85

Motorola Moto G75

Motorola Moto G55

Motorola Moto G45

Motorola Moto G35

Motorola Moto G34 5G

ThinkPhone by Motorola

ThinkPhone (2025)

The Android 15 operating system is finally ready It has a stable version released, but so far only for developers.

Google has uploaded the Android 15 source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but the update is not yet ready for users, even for Pixel smartphones. The September update that began rolling out today for Google smartphones is still based on Android 14.

Google promises that Android 15 will be available for Pixel devices, including the recently released Pixel 9 series, “in the coming weeks.” Devices from manufacturers such as Samsung, Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sony, vivo and Xiaomi will receive the update “in the coming months”.

It was previously reported that Android 15 wouldn’t arrive on Pixel devices until October, and Google seems to have confirmed that without saying so directly. Developers can now study and work with AOSP code.