LG Gram Pro 2025 laptops feature Intel Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors and 120Hz OLED screens

LG has introduced a new generation of ultralight Gram Pro 2025 laptops with Intel Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake-H processors. The line includes four models: the affordable LG Gram Book, as well as the more powerful Gram Pro 16, Gram Pro 17 and Gram Pro 2-in-1.

The LG Gram Book weighs 1.7 kg, is equipped with a 51 Wh battery, a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 720p webcam. The LG Gram Pro 16 (16Z90TS) model has an Intel Lunar Lake processor (up to Core Ultra 9 288V), a 77 Wh battery and a 16-inch QHD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of brightness. The device weighs only 1.24 kg.

The LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90TR) is equipped with an Intel Arrow Lake-H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics accelerator, a 17-inch QHD display and a 90 Wh battery. The model weighs 1.48 kg. The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 convertible laptop (16T90TP) has an Intel Arrow Lake-H processor and Intel Arc iGPU graphics. It can be equipped with an OLED screen with a resolution of 2880×1800 and a frequency of 120 Hz or an IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600 and a frequency of 144 Hz. The device weighs 1.4 kg.

All models support up to 32 GB of RAM, two M.2 SSDs, and are equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A and HDMI 2.1. A 1080p webcam with facial recognition for Windows login is standard on all devices. Pricing and availability will be announced at CES in January 2025.