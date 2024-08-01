Lenovo YOGA Portal mini PC with Intel Core i7-14700 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics card costs $250001.08.24
Lenovo has introduced a new mini PC called YOGA Portal. The novelty is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 video card. The computer is equipped with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and there are also two M.2 slots for storage expansion.
Considering the level of components and a full-fledged desktop processor, the cooling system will work often and at fairly high speeds.
The Lenovo YOGA Portal mini PC has a built-in 350 W power supply. On the front panel there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 ports and one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port.
The rear panel features three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an RJ45 port for networking. The compact device with dimensions of 19.5×19.1×10.8 cm weighs 3.5 kg.
The Lenovo YOGA Portal is now available for purchase at a price of $2,500.
