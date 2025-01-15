Lenovo at CES 2025: Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop and Yoga Tab Plus tablet on Snapdragon 8 Gen 315.01.25
Lenovo’s presentation at CES 2025 was quite big. In this news, we will tell about a dual-screen laptop and tablet on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
Lenovo presented an updated Yoga Book 9i convertible laptop, which is equipped with two 14-inch touch displays and integrated artificial intelligence functions.
The displays are made using PureSight POLED technology, have a resolution of 2.8K and an aspect ratio of 16:10. They provide peak brightness of up to 750 nits, support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a Low Blue Light Eyesafe mode for eye protection. Between the screens is a 360-degree rotating soundbar with four speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.
Like its predecessor, the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i model does not have a physical keyboard. Users can display a virtual keyboard on one of the screens or use an external accessory, freeing up both displays for work. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Evo Edition and Intel Arc graphics. The Yoga Book 9i supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. An 88 Wh battery is responsible for autonomy, which ensures long operating time.
The updated Intel processor opens up access to a number of AI features. For example, Smart Note enhances text notes and sketches by adding visual elements to them, and Smart Reader automatically creates short reviews of books from the user’s library. In addition, support for Air Gestures allows you to control windows, scroll pages and take screenshots using hand gestures. The dual-screen design makes the Yoga Book 9i especially convenient for multitasking, holding meetings, drawing and working with notes. The Yoga Book 9i will go on sale in May 2024, and its starting price will be $ 1999.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, the company’s first tablet with built-in artificial intelligence support, was officially unveiled at CES 2025. The tablet runs on Android 15 and is equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which provides high performance and a smooth user experience.
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
- Battery: 10,200mAh capacity, supports 45W fast charging via USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C.
- Screen: 12.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels (3K), a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 900 nits.
The Yoga Tab Plus has unique smart features, including:
- AI Note writing assistant: Turns notes into a convenient digital format.
- AI Transcript: Converts voice recordings into text in real time.
These features make the device convenient for work, study, and creativity. The tablet supports a 2-in-1 keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro stylus, providing a natural feel when writing or drawing. The Yoga Tab Plus is available in two colors: Seashell and Tidal Teal.
- Cameras: Dual 13MP cameras for high-quality photos and video calls.
- Audio: Six speakers tuned by Harman Kardon for great sound.
- Dimensions and weight: The device weighs just 640g and measures 188.3 x 290.91 x 6.69mm.
Sales will begin in late January 2025 in the US and Europe for $699.99 and €699 respectively.
