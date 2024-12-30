Leapmotor C10 REEV hybrid has a range of 950 km in combined mode30.12.24
Leapmotor is expanding its C10 crossover line with a new version with an increased range, the C10 REEV. This modification uses a gasoline engine not to drive the wheels, but as a generator that charges the battery, and the direct movement is provided by an electric motor. The novelty will be officially presented at the Brussels Motor Show, which will be held from January 10 to 19, 2025.
The Leapmotor C10 REEV is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, a 28.4 kWh battery and an electric motor with a capacity of 215 hp (158 kW). On electric power according to the WLTP cycle, the crossover can travel up to 145 km, but in combined mode with a working generator, the range increases to more than 950 km on a single refueling and a charged battery.
The car operates primarily as an electric vehicle, with the petrol engine only activated when the battery is almost empty, allowing it to maintain a charge for further driving. In this mode, fuel consumption is just 0.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions are 10 g/km.
The C10 REEV also supports both AC and DC fast charging, with the ability to restore half of its range in 18 minutes when using a DC charging station.
While design and equipment details have yet to be confirmed, it is likely that the REEV modification will inherit stylistic elements and features from the all-electric C10 version, such as LED headlights, a panoramic roof, 18-inch wheels and hidden door handles. adjustment, wireless charging for smartphones, a 12-speaker audio system and a multimedia system with a 14.6-inch screen.
The price and exact launch date of the REEV modification have not yet been disclosed, but prices for the all-electric version of the C10 start at €36,400 in Germany and €39,050 in the Netherlands.
Leapmotor is a Chinese startup specializing in electric vehicles, founded in 2015 and launched in 2019. In 2023, Stellantis acquired a 20% stake in Leapmotor, with plans to launch Leapmotor vehicles in Europe. As of the end of September 2024, Leapmotor launched sales in Europe with over 200 dealers in 13 countries and plans to expand the network to 500 points by the end of 2025.
