Laser projectors Sony Bravia Projector 8 and Bravia Projector 9 support 4K HDR and are equipped with a Sony XR processor11.09.24
Sony introduced two new flagship projectors – Bravia Projector 8 and Bravia Projector 9, which are distinguished by advanced technologies and high image quality. For the first time, these devices feature the Sony XR processor previously used in Bravia OLED TVs. The projectors support a number of features such as XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Clear Image</strong >, which allows you to achieve a professional level of image display.
XR Processing technology analyzes the brightness of the video frame by frame, thanks to which colors and gradations are displayed as accurately as possible. Both devices support 4K resolution, as well as HDR10 and HLG standards, making them suitable for viewing high dynamic range content. The projectors are also aimed at gamers: they support 4K mode with 120 frames per second and low latency (only 12ms), and are equipped with two HDMI 2.1< ; /strong>.
The main difference between the models is the brightness level: Bravia Projector 8 provides 2700 lumens and Bravia Projector 9 3400 lumens</strong >. These devices will go on sale in early September for $16,000 and $32,000 respectively.
