Laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards will go on sale from February 25

Laptops equipped with Nvidia’s new RTX 50 mobile graphics processors have received an official pre-order start date. Previously, the company indicated that the first models with the RTX 5000 series would go on sale in March, but now it has been confirmed that pre-orders for some devices will be available as early as February 25.

When launching gaming laptops, manufacturers usually avoid clear dates due to the many factors that affect the delivery process. However, this time both Intel and AMD have confirmed their participation in the release, introducing new processor lines: Arrow Lake and Strix Point.

Some retailers have already started posting information about upcoming models, but not all of them provide the opportunity to place an order. For example, the Finnish store Gigantti reported that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16 laptop with a Core Ultra 9 285H processor and RTX 5070 Ti graphics adapter will be available for a price of €3,799. The HX 370 variant will cost €3,499. The store also confirmed that pre-orders will start on February 25, but the delivery date remains unknown.

Nvidia previously said that models with RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs will go on sale in March, while laptops with RTX 5070 will hit the market in April. As part of this launch, the company is collaborating with manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI and Razer.