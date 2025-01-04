Lamborghini has released its own application for smart TVs

Italian sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini has launched its own app for smart TVs called Lamborghini TV. The app offers a wide range of high-quality content, including in-depth model reviews, technical analysis, racing coverage, interviews, podcasts and materials about the company’s iconic events.

Lamborghini TV is supported on various platforms:

Android TV (starting with version 8.0 Oreo)

Samsung Tizen (compatible with models from 2018)

LG WebOS (compatible with models from 2018)

The app can be downloaded from the built-in app store on the relevant devices.

In addition to the new service, Lamborghini is already active on YouTube, where over 2 million subscribers get acquainted with the design and functional features of the cars, watch test drives and interviews. In fact, some of the content for Lamborghini TV is taken from the company’s YouTube channel, but in the future it is planned to expand its range by adding exclusive materials and unique formats.