Koss Porta Pro headphones were released in a fully wireless version
Koss has introduced an updated version of its Porta Pro wireless headphones, which retains the key features of the original model, but has received a number of important improvements. The novelty is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.2 module, which provides a more stable and fast wireless connection. The device is also equipped with an updated headrest for greater comfort during long-term use.
One of the main features was the increased autonomy of up to 20 hours of work on a single charge. The built-in microphone allows you to use headphones for calls, and for charging, a modern USB-C port is now provided. It is interesting that the headphones support the transmission of analog sound using the included USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.
Like the original Porta Pro headphones, the new wireless model is equipped with 60-ohm speakers capable of reproducing deep bass, as well as clear highs and mids in the range of 15-25,000 Hz. The Koss Porta Pro Wireless headphones are available now for $99.
Earlier in 2018, the company released a conditionally wireless model of Porta Pro. The then Porta Pro Wireless headphones received a Bluetooth 4.1 module for connection. They support CD-like audio quality (16-bit/44.1kHz) thanks to AptX support.
Speakers of wireless Porta Pro, despite the metal bracket of the headband, are additionally connected by a wire to the remote control for adjusting the volume and starting/stopping tracks.
The dimensions have not changed and the manufacturer was able to install a battery in them. which allows you to listen to music for 12 hours. A very good declared figure, especially for the price of $80. Note that the regular version of these headphones costs $50 today.
