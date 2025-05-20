Joy-Con in Nintendo Switch 2 will get a controller search function20.05.25
Nintendo continues to share details about its new Switch 2 gaming system. After recent information about support for Joy-Con mouse mode and battery protection, the manufacturer has introduced another useful option – finding a lost controller.
A short video was published on the Nintendo Today! platform, demonstrating the Search For Controllers function. With its help, users will be able to activate a sound signal and vibration on a lost Joy-Con – this should make it easier to find it even in a cluttered room or, for example, between the cushions of a sofa.
The function will be available from the console’s main menu via the Controllers icon. The user will only need to select the image of the desired controller on the screen, after which the signal will be given. The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for June 5.
Nintendo Switch 2 has retained the concept of a hybrid device: it is a portable console that can be connected to a TV via a docking station.
- Enlarged display. The screen has become slightly larger, which improves the visual experience.
- Updated Joy-Con. The controllers have received magnetic mounts and have become larger for more convenient control.
- Backward compatibility. The console supports all games for the original Nintendo Switch, including cartridges, and promises exclusive projects.
- Color palette. The design is dominated by a strict graphite color, bright accents are preserved in the Joy-Con attachment points and around the joints.
- Convenient stand. There is a stand on the back of the console that allows you to install the device at different angles.
The package includes a dock and a clip that allows you to combine the Joy-Con into a full-fledged gamepad. Nintendo has confirmed that the new console supports backward compatibility, which will make the transition to the Switch 2 smoother for current owners of the game.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Joy-Con in Nintendo Switch 2 will get a controller search function console Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch 2 user will only need to select the image of the desired Joy-Con controller on the screen, after which it will signal
Asus at Computex 2025: new peripherals and monitors Asus Computex
Asus’ presentation was accompanied by the announcement of a collaboration with professional esports player Mathieu Erbeau, better known by the nickname ZywOo.
Joy-Con in Nintendo Switch 2 will get a controller search function
Asus at Computex 2025: new peripherals and monitors
Nokia and Huawei testing 5G network in three Ukrainian cities
YouTube will launch ads after key moments of videos
New Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones last up to 30 hours and cost $450
New Apple CarPlay Ultra was shown at Aston Martin
Slovaks showed flying AirCar 2 with a range of up to 1,000 km
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets two new speed records
Google Material 3 Expressive design officially unveiled