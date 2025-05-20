Joy-Con in Nintendo Switch 2 will get a controller search function

Nintendo continues to share details about its new Switch 2 gaming system. After recent information about support for Joy-Con mouse mode and battery protection, the manufacturer has introduced another useful option – finding a lost controller.

A short video was published on the Nintendo Today! platform, demonstrating the Search For Controllers function. With its help, users will be able to activate a sound signal and vibration on a lost Joy-Con – this should make it easier to find it even in a cluttered room or, for example, between the cushions of a sofa.

The function will be available from the console’s main menu via the Controllers icon. The user will only need to select the image of the desired controller on the screen, after which the signal will be given. The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 has retained the concept of a hybrid device: it is a portable console that can be connected to a TV via a docking station.

Enlarged display. The screen has become slightly larger, which improves the visual experience.

Updated Joy-Con. The controllers have received magnetic mounts and have become larger for more convenient control.

Backward compatibility. The console supports all games for the original Nintendo Switch, including cartridges, and promises exclusive projects.

Color palette. The design is dominated by a strict graphite color, bright accents are preserved in the Joy-Con attachment points and around the joints.

Convenient stand. There is a stand on the back of the console that allows you to install the device at different angles.

The package includes a dock and a clip that allows you to combine the Joy-Con into a full-fledged gamepad. Nintendo has confirmed that the new console supports backward compatibility, which will make the transition to the Switch 2 smoother for current owners of the game.