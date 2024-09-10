Introducing the MSI AM5 motherboard line for AMD X870/X870E10.09.24
MSI has announced new AM5 motherboards based on the X870 and X870E chipsets, which will go on sale on September 30. Among the presented models: MEG X870 Godlike, MPG X870 Carbon WIFI, MAG X870 Tomahawk WIFI and PRO X870-P WIFI.
MEG X870E Godlike is the flagship model and stands out with a powerful power supply system, four DDR5 RAM slots and two PCI Express 5.0 x16 slots. The board is equipped with a 4-inch Dynamic Dashboard III screen and five M.2 connectors for NVMe drives. The kit includes an expansion card that allows you to install two more M.2 SSDs in the PCI-E x16 slot. Network capabilities include 5- and 10-gigabit Ethernet ports and a Wi-Fi 7 module.
The MSI MPG X870E Carbon WIFI goes one step lower. It includes a 21-phase power system, four M.2 connectors for solid-state drives, PCI Express 5.0 x16 slots, and four RAM connectors. The board also supports 5-Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7, as well as a USB4 interface.
MAG X870 Tomahawk WIFI and PRO X870-P WIFI will offer a 17-phase power system, a PCI Express 5.0 x16 slot for a video card, four connectors for DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 7 module and 5-gigabit Ethernet. These boards are also equipped with several M.2 connectors for NVMe drives.
Pricing for the MSI X870/X870E motherboards will be announced at a later date.
