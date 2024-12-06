Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later

The A-Life 2.0 life simulation system in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which was supposed to be one of the key elements of the game, is temporarily operating with limitations. At the time of release, its operation is focused on the immediate vicinity of the player, while other events and characters are in the so-called “offline mode”. This is due to the fact that during performance optimization and bug fixing, the developers accidentally broke its operation, which led to the need to introduce such restrictions.

Problems with A-Life 2.0 in Stalker 2:

Limited operation of the system: at the time of release, the life simulation system works only in the immediate vicinity of the player. Other NPCs and events are in “offline mode”, which creates the feeling that the Zone is not as alive as expected.

at the time of release, the life simulation system works only in the immediate vicinity of the player. Other NPCs and events are in “offline mode”, which creates the feeling that the Zone is not as alive as expected. Reason for the changes: The developers explained that the restrictions were introduced to improve performance and eliminate bugs, but led to the disruption of A-Life 2.0.

The developers explained that the restrictions were introduced to improve performance and eliminate bugs, but led to the disruption of A-Life 2.0. Removal of mention from Steam: This decision sparked rumors about the removal of the technology. However, according to GSC Game World Creative Director Maria Grigorovich, this was a move by one of the marketers, made to simplify the description of the game’s features.

GSC Game World Creative Director Maria Grigorovich assured that A-Life 2.0 has been removed and will remain part of the game. In future updates, it is planned to return its full functionality to restore the dynamics and randomness of what is happening in the Zone. A-Life 2.0 was also temporarily removed from the game’s Steam description, a marketing move to simplify the text, but the developers say this move will be revisited. Players will have to wait for updates to see the full potential of this system, which promises to breathe life into the game world.