At the Computex 2024 exhibition, Intel Corporation presented a new generation of server processors, changing the Xeon Scalable brand to the more concise Xeon 6. The debut solutions of this new line were Sierra Forest processors, which are based on energy-efficient cores. In the future, the range will be expanded by Granite Rapids processors with “big” cores and modifications for different market segments.

The Xeon 6700E (Sierra Forest) series includes processors that offer up to 144 energy-efficient cores on the Crestmont architecture familiar from Meteor Lake mobile CPUs. These processors are equipped with up to 108 MB of third-level cache memory, an 8-channel DDR5 controller and 88 PCI Express 5.0 interface lines. The TDP level of these processors reaches 330 W. The Xeon 6700’s main competitor is the AMD EPYC Bergamo processors.

The next release will be Xeon 6900P processors (Granite Rapids), scheduled for the third quarter of this year. They will include up to 128 cores and 256 threads on the Redwood Cove architecture, which is also used in the P-cores of Meteor Lake processors. In early 2025, Intel plans to release several additional Xeon 6 lines and top-of-the-line Sierra Forest CPU models, which will form the Xeon 6900E series and offer up to 288 cores, albeit without Hyper-Threading support.