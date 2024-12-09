Intel announces XeSS 2 image scaling technology with frame generation

Intel has introduced the second generation of XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) scaling technology, which is now based on a frame generation mechanism that allows you to increase performance and reduce latency. The new XeSS 2 functionality is supported on Arc Alchemist and Battlemage graphics cards and will become a direct competitor to AMD FSR 3 and Nvidia DLSS 3.

Main innovations of Intel XeSS 2:

XeSS-FG frame generation: uses machine learning algorithms accelerated by XMX blocks in Intel GPUs. This technology allows you to significantly increase the frame rate, with a claimed performance increase of up to 3.9 times.

XeSS Low Latency delay reduction technology: an analogue of Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2. Allows you to reduce system latency, especially when frame generation is enabled, and ensures smooth gameplay at the level of the previous version of XeSS 1.3.

Support in games

The technology will be integrated into popular projects such as Assassin Creed Shadows, Dying Light 2, RoboCop: Rogue City and others.

XeSS 2 opens up new opportunities for users of Intel graphics cards, offering competitive solutions in the field of scaling and minimizing delays, which is important for modern games with high dynamics and high-quality graphics.

Intel has introduced graphics cards based on the Xe2 Battlemage architecture: Arc B580 and Arc B570. Arc B580 offers 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and 10% higher performance than NVIDIA RTX 4060 when used with Intel Core i9-14900K processor. Arc B570 represents a more affordable option with 10 GB of GDDR6 memory and 18 graphics cores, consuming up to 150 W of power. Intel is also preparing the release of the Arc B580 Limited Edition reference graphics card in black, which will go on sale on December 13 for $ 249. connector, and for connectivity there are three DisplayPort 2.1 ports and one HDMI 2.1.