Intel announces XeSS 2 image scaling technology with frame generation09.12.24
Intel has introduced the second generation of XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) scaling technology, which is now based on a frame generation mechanism that allows you to increase performance and reduce latency. The new XeSS 2 functionality is supported on Arc Alchemist and Battlemage graphics cards and will become a direct competitor to AMD FSR 3 and Nvidia DLSS 3.
Main innovations of Intel XeSS 2:
- XeSS-FG frame generation: uses machine learning algorithms accelerated by XMX blocks in Intel GPUs. This technology allows you to significantly increase the frame rate, with a claimed performance increase of up to 3.9 times.
- XeSS Low Latency delay reduction technology: an analogue of Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2. Allows you to reduce system latency, especially when frame generation is enabled, and ensures smooth gameplay at the level of the previous version of XeSS 1.3.
Support in games
The technology will be integrated into popular projects such as Assassin Creed Shadows, Dying Light 2, RoboCop: Rogue City and others.
XeSS 2 opens up new opportunities for users of Intel graphics cards, offering competitive solutions in the field of scaling and minimizing delays, which is important for modern games with high dynamics and high-quality graphics.
