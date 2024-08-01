Instagram will allow bloggers to use chatbots to communicate with fans01.08.24
Meta is gradually rolling out AI Studio on Instagram, a new set of tools that allows bloggers to create their own AI personas to respond to requests from fans on their behalf. It’s unclear how interested Instagram users will be in interacting with other versions of their favorite creators.
For now, this tool is only available to authors from the US, but it will be expanded to other countries in the future. So the next time you write a message to the author on Instagram, know that artificial intelligence may respond.
According to representatives of the company Meta, this tool will help to solve the “old problem of users with a large number of subscribers” who do not have time to reply to everyone every day. Authors will be able to use their comments, captions, Reels transcripts, and any special instructions or links to make the chatbot “an extension of itself.”
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Instagram will allow bloggers to use chatbots to communicate with fansartificial intelligence Instagram
Instagram creators will be able to use their comments, captions, Reels transcripts, and any special instructions or links to make the chatbot “an extension of itself.”
“Nova Poshta” has added an opportunity to leave tips for couriers, branch and contact center employeesservice update
The “Tip” function in the Nova Poshta program is already available and is displayed after receiving the service, if the rating is at least 4-5 stars.