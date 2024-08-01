Instagram will allow bloggers to use chatbots to communicate with fans

Meta is gradually rolling out AI Studio on Instagram, a new set of tools that allows bloggers to create their own AI personas to respond to requests from fans on their behalf. It’s unclear how interested Instagram users will be in interacting with other versions of their favorite creators.

For now, this tool is only available to authors from the US, but it will be expanded to other countries in the future. So the next time you write a message to the author on Instagram, know that artificial intelligence may respond.

According to representatives of the company Meta, this tool will help to solve the “old problem of users with a large number of subscribers” who do not have time to reply to everyone every day. Authors will be able to use their comments, captions, Reels transcripts, and any special instructions or links to make the chatbot “an extension of itself.”