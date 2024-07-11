In Ukraine, you can now check whether you have a fine by territorial procurement center11.07.24
According to Opendatabot, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian territorial procurement centers (TCC) have compiled and handed over to the executive service 11,798 fines for violating the rules of military accounting. This is more than for the entire year 2023, when 10,337 such fines were handed down. Currently, a third of the issued fines have already been paid — 4,236 collections, and 7,562 fines are still being collected from debtors.
It is worth noting that the report includes only those fines that have been handed over to the enforcement service for enforcement and the violators of which have been entered into the Unified Register of Debtors. Due to the opening of enforcement proceedings, the debtor’s funds and property may be seized for debt repayment.
Not all citizens may know that the TCC imposed a fine on them for violating the rules of military registration and is trying to collect it through the executive service. To avoid surprises, Opendatabot offers the possibility to check for such a penalty. To do this, it is enough to enter your data (name and date of birth) or the data of a loved one on the Opendatabot website. The result of the check will be a certificate on the absence or existence of open executive proceedings against this person.
