In Q4 2024, 90% of graphics cards were mad by Nvidia
Analysts Jon Peddie Research summed up the third quarter of 2024 in the graphics card market. , experts associate with the expectation of the announcement of a new generation of graphics cards. 20.1 million. central processors for PCs.
Nvidia continues to dominate the market, with its graphics processors in 90% of graphics cards sold (compared to 82% last year). However, the announced Intel Arc B570 and B580 graphics cards may change the situation. It is expected that the official presentation of the new generation of graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia will take place in early 2025.
According to Jon Peddie Research, in the second quarter of 2024, sales of expansion graphics cards reached 9.5 million units, which is 9% more than in the first quarter and 46% more than in the same period last year.
Nvidia remains the market leader, which supplied 88% of all graphics processors for video cards during this period. In second place is AMD with 12%, while Intel’s share has practically reached zero. Experts note that in the future Intel may change the situation with the release of new Arc Battlemage 3D accelerators.
In the coming months, competition in the GPU market is expected to intensify. Nvidia is preparing to announce a new generation of GeForce RTX graphics cards by the end of 2024 or early 2025. At the same time, Intel and AMD plan to present details about their new 3D accelerators in the first months of 2025.
