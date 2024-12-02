IDC: Smartphone sales will grow in 2024 after two years of decline

According to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC), the global smartphone market is expected to grow by 6.2% in shipments in 2024, reaching 1.24 billion units. This will be an improvement after two difficult years of decline in 2022 and 2023. However, long-term forecasts suggest a modest CAGR of 2.6% through 2028.

Key Growth Drivers

Android Smartphones: Android devices, especially budget models, will make the largest contribution to the growth in shipments in 2024. In regions such as China, they will grow by 7.6%, significantly higher than iPhone shipments (0.4%). Foldables: Despite a decline in Q3 2024 (-7.4%), foldable smartphones will grow by 10.5% for the full year. The share of these devices will grow by 15.9% at a CAGR of 15.9% through 2028.

Long-term trends

Extending device lifespans : Modern smartphones receive long-term support for updates, which increases their lifespan. This, combined with the growth of the smartphone market, is slowing down overall shipment growth.

: Modern smartphones receive long-term support for updates, which increases their lifespan. This, combined with the growth of the smartphone market, is slowing down overall shipment growth. Impact of Generative AI: Its impact on demand is limited so far. Although experts expect that by 2028, 70% of smartphones will be equipped with AI features, the current level of their implementation is insufficient to stimulate purchasing activity. The advantage is still maintained by flagship models.

