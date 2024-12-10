Hyundai Motorsport releases first hypercar for Le Mans – Genesis GMR-001

Genesis, Hyundai’s premium division, has announced its entry into motor racing with the unveiling of the GMR-001 LMDh prototype. The car is scheduled to debut in the 2026 World Endurance Championship (WEC), and the brand plans to compete in the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech Championship in North America.

The GMR-001 is designed to LMDh standards, making it part of the elite racing category with the only hybrid components (Williams batteries, Bosch engines, X-Trac transmission) and a chassis from leading suppliers. Genesis has selected French company Oreca to supply the chassis, and the IDEC Sport team to compete in the WEC.

The brand has not yet revealed the engine specifications, but it is assumed that it will be a turbocharged V6 or V8. The key task is to develop a unique body to emphasize the style and aerodynamic characteristics of the brand.

Team composition

Genesis Magma Racing has been entrusted with experienced drivers:

André Lotterer , three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

, three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Pipo Derrani, 2023 IMSA champion.

The team will be led by Cyril Abiteboul, who previously worked with Renault in Formula 1.

Before debuting in the LMDh in 2026, the team will test its capabilities in the European Le Mans Series in 2025, competing in LMP2 cars. The program includes promising drivers: Logan Sargent, Jamie Chadwick and Mathis Jobert.

The LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) category is becoming increasingly popular among manufacturers, combining advanced technology with relatively affordable budgets. Brands such as Porsche, BMW, Acura and Cadillac already participate in this class, as well as hypercars from Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot. The arrival of Genesis intensifies the competition and adds an Asian luxury brand to the global racing elite.

The move strengthens Genesis’ position as an innovative brand. Entering motorsport will allow the company to not only demonstrate engineering achievements, but also transfer technologies from the track to the road, which is in line with the trends of many premium automakers.